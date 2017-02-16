Chin National Day 2017

Cultural fashion, dance, singing and talent to be showcased during Chin National Day

Chin National Day is a good time to learn about the Chin community, while experiencing some of their traditions firsthand, says Chin Community of Indiana President KJack William.

Chin National Day comes originates Feb. 20, 1948, when Chin representatives voted to adopt democracy for electing local and state leaders.

The central Indiana community, consisting of more than 12,000 Chin people, will recognize Chin National Day on Saturday, Feb. 18, 12 to 5 p.m. at The Life Center of Southport.

The festivities kicked off last weekend, during the annual Paih (wrestling) competition. The event begins with an amateur match, before the main competition with wrestlers from around the world. A new champion this year, Rung Lian Ceu, won the $6,000 prize.

The Feb. 18 event will consist of a cultural fashion costume show, dance, singing and different entertainment. Indianapolis Rotary Foundation President Matt Will will be this year’s guest speaker. The foundation has been a primary sponsor to make this event possible.

New this year, 30 competitors have been competing for a ‘Chin America’s Got Talent’ show. The top three will compete during Chin National Day.

“We would like to create opportunity for our young people so they can show their talent,” William said. “We have a lot of students and young people who have talent but they don’t have a place to show it. This gives them a chance to perform.”

William invites everyone on the Southside to join the day’s festivities.

“The Chin Community has been here in Indianapolis for 15 years,” he said. “This is a good place to learn about the Chin community, the cultures and who they are. We feel this is the day of independence for Chin people. It’s not a real independence day, but it is for us. It’s a special day.”

Chin National Day

When: Feb. 18, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: The Life Center at Southport, 4002 Southport Rd.

Info: facebook.com/chincommunityIN