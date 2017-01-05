Chef Wendell’s 2017 Resolves

“Meh, I’ll wait till I get sick… then I’ll eat healthy.” Years of public speaking and observation taught me that it is human nature to wait until one acquires disease before acting on it: like me facing death from terminal heart disease. It took sniffing the Grim Reaper’s decomposing breath to crack open my mind and love myself enough to end the suffering.

Food is more than what is on your plate. It’s the whole universe in produce, grain, seed, fish or fowl. The same universe that supports your existence provides shelter from the storm, keeps you holistically healthy, connected to your Universe within and the One Divine Mind; the creator of all that is. “Neither shall they say, Lo here! Or, lo there! For, behold, the kingdom of God is within in you.” King James.

Ascending to a higher level of consciousness while consuming dead, barcoded junk food is a fairy tale. You’re a satellite dish to the divine that needs correct tools and maintenance. Is your Wi-Fi corrupted? Are you disconnected from source?

Eat closer to God’s earth, not a soulless factory: Foods from nature contain more original life force and have a greater store of energy and nutrients.

Support farmers markets. Savor the crunch and flavors of juicy ripe produce.

Place food in context with disease and unfulfilled dreams.

Begin perceiving your food as vitamins necessary to complete your life mission.

Back off soda that typically has between 30 to 40 grams of sugar and almost no nutritional value. The “American Journal of Public Health” notes there’s a significant positive correlation between soft drink consumption and type-2 diabetes. Sugar and high fructose corn syrup devastate health.

Back off deli meat, sausage and bacon. Harvard School of Public Health researchers found these increased risk of heart disease by a whopping 42 percent and type-2 diabetes by 19 percent. Processed meats are high in sodium -a single slice of bologna can contain from 310 to 480 milligrams.

Take “ food-based ” multi-vitamins, sublingual B-12, Omega-3 EFAs, and D-3.

Consume fermented foods or probiotics. Try a bottle of kombucha.

Increase fiber from ground flax and chia, not a silly pharma pill.

Get at least 7 hours sleep.

Exercise daily even if it’s walking the dog.

Carve out at least 15 minutes a day to sit in mute silence.

Ask your guardian angels for help.

Bless the food …offer thanks to God.

When you love yourself enough to end the suffering, it will make becoming the best version of yourself easier, plus your light will shine brighter.