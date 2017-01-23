Center Grove’s Trent Alexander Achieves Rank of Eagle Scout

Posted January 23, 2017 in Around Town, Briefs, Community By The Southside Times

Trent Alexander, 18, has received Scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout.

Alexander, a member of Troop 621, chartered by American Legion Post #252, is a senior at Center Grove High School and has been involved in Scouting for 11 years. Alexander achieved the Eagle rank after demonstrating leadership as an assistant patrol leader, senior patrol leader, and historian before completing his Eagle project.

Only 4 percent of Scouting’s national membership attains the rank of Eagle.

For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Alexander constructed mobile storage cabinets with built-in cash drawers for the Center Grove Trojan Band Booster Organization. With the school’s decision to remove outdated countertops and cabinets in the concession stands, Alexander’s project met the need for improved concession operations at Center Grove High School.

There were about 20 volunteers who dedicated time to assist Alexander in completing his service project from July to September of 2016.

Boy Scouts of America is a youth development organization that’s designed to prepare young people to make ethical and moral decisions throughout their lifetimes. The goals of Scouting consist of citizenship training, character development and personal fitness. Throughout the Boy Scout program, young people are encouraged to advance through ranks by fulfilling requirements in the areas of leadership, service and outdoor skills. To get more information on Scouting call (317) 813-7125 or visit www.crossroadsbsa.org