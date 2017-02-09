Celebration of the century

Posted February 9, 2017

Balloons released in honor of GPL’s 100th Anniversary. Anyone who finds a balloon should visit GPL’s Facebook page and post where they found it and what book they are currently reading. Balloons released in honor of GPL’s 100th Anniversary. Anyone who finds a balloon should visit GPL’s Facebook page and post where they found it and what book they are currently reading.

Community joins together at the Greenwood Public Library as it turns 100 years old

On Feb. 6, many gathered at Greenwood Public Library to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

“We are so excited that so many people came to help us celebrate our 100th Anniversary,” said Jane Weisenbach, Library Director of Development. “It is really a special time for the library and the community of Greenwood.” GPL has impacted countless Greenwood residents. Its history reaches into many families within the community, “My great-great-great-grandparents were very much involved in the library,” stated Charlene Brown.

The Greenwood Library aims to bring many more years of service to its community. “No two days are the same here,” says Director Cheryl Dobbs. “We are not stuck in the past. We are planning a reading revolution. GPL started as a labor of love, and that is how we will continue it.”