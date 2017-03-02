‘Breaking the norms of fitness’

*Photo by Cleveland Dietz II: Jennifer Sherlock.

Jennifer Sherlock demonstrates that fitness is for everyone through Life Balance Fitness in Greenwood

By Cleveland Dietz II

Since Life Balance Fitness opened for business last August, its clientele has grown more than sevenfold.

The small group studio hosts classes capped at 14 people throughout the day. Some allow parents to bring their children while they exercise.

“One of the biggest things here, and it’s on all of our information, is that we’re fitness for everyone,” owner Jennifer Sherlock said.

She has trained people with intellectual and physical limitations throughout her career. Sherlock prides herself on being able to adapt routines to the individuals without impacting the rest of the group.

Her own fitness journey began near the end of a 12-year career in construction as a project manager and custom home builder. She was laid off from her job and left the construction industry entirely.

She thought she’d study to be a nurse practitioner, but it wasn’t for her. Back then, Sherlock said, she was overweight, depressed, anxious and suicidal. Getting fit and becoming a group trainer at the Community Life Center helped her discover her passion.

“I wanted to help people who were like me, who had hit the bottom of the barrel and didn’t know how to take themselves out of it,” she said.

By the time she graduated from IUPUI with a degree in exercise science in May 2016, she already had a lease for the studio and had been running classes out of her home.

Life Balance Fitness doesn’t cater to the “super athletic,” Sherlock said. Her goal is to show people they can be fit even if they aren’t “ripped like a fitness person.”

“I’m breaking the norms of fitness,” she said.

Why did you open this business?

There’s a need for small group training places for people that want personal training that can’t afford personal training, but they want to have the accountability.

What did you do to prepare for opening your business?

I knew I was going to have to get something larger. Because this space has been empty for so long it wasn’t like I was biting off way more than I could chew. That was probably the biggest thing. A lot of places are so expensive and this is a very inexpensive place to lease.

Who is your ideal customer/client?

[People] who need more accountability, somebody who can say, ‘Why weren’t you here?’

How do you plan to be successful?

I plan to be successful by helping my clients reach their goals and do the things that they want to.

What would we be surprised to learn about you or your company?

I dealt with severe depression, severe anxiety, [I was] suicidal. I was a very sick person. That’s probably the biggest surprise. My clients see who I was before and see me now. That gives them hope.