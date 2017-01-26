‘Boy, oh boy!’

Longtime Southport Lion Thelma LeGrand celebrates her 100th birthday

“Boy, oh boy,” Thelma LeGrand exclaimed as the candles were being lit on her cake. She kept repeating her signature phrase throughout her 100th birthday celebration on Jan. 22.

Thelma LeGrand was born Jan. 24, 1917 in Brewster, Kan. She had two children, Pauline Ulrey and the late Larry Ulrey, and has four grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

“I love every one of them,” she said. “They’re all worth it. They’re worth a lot.”

LeGrand moved to Indianapolis in the early 1940s. She worked at RCA, LS Ayers and then Eli Lilly for 32 years. She joined the Southport Lions Club in 1989 and continues to be a member.

“She was already ready, willing and able to help the club and the community,” said Southport Lion Mike Ault. “There was a committee that needed somebody on it, she was always willing to participate if she could. She was ready to help, whether it was physical, financial or mental. This hopefully continues with the rest of us, that we can always be community minded.

If we can even come close to that, we’ll be doing something great.”

LeGrand celebrated her birthday at ManorCare Health Services with family, friends and fellow Lions. Guests were asked to bring cards in lieu of gifts, as she loves to look at them.