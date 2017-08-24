Bless this place

St. Paul Hermitage, Beech Grove, blesses newly-renovated areas and additions

After two years of construction, residents and staff at Saint Paul Hermitage celebrated the completion of the newly-renovated and additions to the retirement home with a blessing ceremony on Aug. 20.

“In this realization, we ask for God’s blessing on all those who are living in this place and on all those who devote themselves to caring for them,” said Father Gerald Kirkhoff, during the blessing. “We ask for the divine blessing on all the renovated spaces in which these residents live. God of all love, be always present to us and to all who enter this residence.”

With design by Interdesign and construction by Wilhelm Co., the Hermitage’s upgrades include renovation of all assisted living accommodations for more spacious living, new heating and plumbing system, new lighting, common areas upgraded, new therapy areas, new administrative offices and parking lot updates.

“Essentially, the original building was gutted and we started over,” stated Sr. Rebecca Marie Fitterer, administrator, in an email. “We love the finished product!”

The ceremony concluded with a blessing of Holy Water. All residents were given a small jar of water to bless their newly-renovated rooms.