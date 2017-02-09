Behind the Badge: Sgt. Gabe Harman

Posted February 9, 2017 By Nicole Davis

Sgt. Gabe Harmen (right), a field training officer, offers guidance to officer Angelia Witcher. Sgt. Gabe Harmen (right), a field training officer, offers guidance to officer Angelia Witcher.

Sgt. Gabe Harman: Police officers says community support makes Southport a great department

Sgt. Gabriel “Gabe” Harman is no stranger to the City of Southport. He lived at 43 S. Church St. through third grade. His grandfather helped to start Southport’s Flag Committee which lines the street poles with American flags each spring. Now Harman serves the city as a reserve officer for the Southport Police Department.

“It’s a great department to work for,” he said. “The citizens are very supportive of us. I like the smaller city and the relationships we build. I’ve went to the kindergarten classes at Southport Elementary, talked to the kids and given them stickers and coloring books. We do a lot of fundraisers. It’s a nice department, to be able to do these kinds of things.”

Harman, who came to SPD two and a half years ago, works full time as a police officer for a large Indianapolis hospital.

“The one great thing about the hospital is they are very customer-service oriented,” he said. “That applies a lot in community policing. The two go hand-in-hand.”

Harman graduated from Perry Meridian High School. He lived in Wisconsin and Tennessee before returning to Indianapolis 15 years ago. He now resides in Perry Township with his wife and son.

What was your inspiration to become a police officer?

When officer Jake Laird was shot and killed, where the suspect got killed was in my neighbor’s yard. I saw all of it happen. Seeing how the officers responded in my front yard was inspiring. At that time, I felt they saved mine and my wife’s life. Seeing all of that stuff happen got me thinking a lot.

What has been one of your most gratifying moments on the job?

In general, helping people and being there when someone needs you: even from the small things of helping them get gas in their car or changing a tire or being there when something serious is happening.

What aspect of the job do you find most challenging?

It is a little difficult trying to balance the full-time job and here. To be honest, I don’t find a whole lot of challenge. I’m good at using other officers as a resource for any problem I have. By doing this as long as I have in the hospital, you learn to adapt to a problem.

What do you enjoy doing in your off-time?

Spending time with my family, being involved with my church. I’m a Sunday school teacher for middle school-aged kids.

What are your future goals, professionally or personally?

I’ve recently been promoted to sergeant here. I would like to be a part of this department in whatever capacity they feel I can be of value. I’m just happy working here.

What would you have done if you hadn’t become a police officer?

I worked security with hospitals in Indianapolis for about 10 years. We became our own police department there a year and a half ago. Before that I bounced around. I did apartment and house painting, worked in restaurants. I’m fortunate to have found this.