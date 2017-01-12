Behind the Badge: Major Duane Burgess

Posted January 12, 2017 in Around Town, Articles, Authors, Community, Features, Features / Focus, Nicole Davis By Nicole Davis

Duane Burgess: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Burgess graduates from FBI National Academy

Johnson County Sheriff Office’s Major Duane Burgess was one of 222 law enforcement officers to graduate from the 266th class of the FBI National Academy Program at Quantico, Va. in December. Having spent the past 11 weeks studying everything from counter-terrorism and at-risk employees to public speaking and employment law for executives, he said he feels honored to have had the opportunity to attend this prestigious training and plans to utilize it to better the department.

“I’m the fifth person to ever go from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office,” Burgess said. “At first you’re overwhelmed. It’s like the first day of school; you go and you don’t know anybody. The contacts that you obtain from that – 48 states and 20 countries – gives you so many people you can get a hold of. It’s helping each other so we don’t have to reinvent the wheel…

It was kind of getting you to the grass roots of taking care of yourself but gave you executive classes you can take back to your job and be better in your job as an administrator.”

A 1988 Center Grove High School graduate, Burgess also attended Central Nine vocational school. In his earlier years, he worked for the White River Township, Greenwood and Bargersville Fire Departments as a firefighter/EMT. He went on to be a dispatcher, which he says began to peak his interest in law enforcement. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office started a correctional officer position, hiring five officers. He applied and began his career in law enforcement there in 1992.

“I’ve been fortunate,” he said. “Ive worked the road. I’ve taught D.A.R.E. I’ve been an investigator working everything from a mailbox vandalism to a homicide or narcotics. From that point I went back out on the road to supervise. When Doug Cox became sheriff, he asked me to be a jail commander and that’s where I’ve been ever since. I’ve worked every division at the sheriff’s department. It’s home to me.”

Burgess is also in charge of the Explorers program, a Boy Scouts of America program which mentors youth in areas of law enforcement. He is on the dive team, oversees the jail. Burgess resides in Greenwood with his wife, DeAnn, and two dogs.

What was your inspiration to go into law enforcement?

I was a cadet on the White River Township Fire Department. I was an Explorer with the sheriff’s department. That was probably ’85 or ’86. I have had some type of public service ever since then. I was always curious about it and liked helping people. I had a lot of friends and family in law enforcement.

What has been one of your most gratifying moments on the job?

Helping people – not only the citizens but the people that are employed at the sheriff’s department. When you hire that new officer to work at the jail and you know that person is going to move on and do great things, it’s awesome to follow and watch those people through the process of their career. The best time of my career was when I first started. You’re learning. You’re soaking in so much material. Just having the job has been a great fulfillment of my life.

What aspect of the job do you find most challenging?

Certain criminal cases, putting them together and trying to get all of the information you need. Sometimes you struggle this day and age to get the information to solve it because people don’t want to be involved with law enforcement as much as they did in the past. That can be a struggle when you’re trying to help somebody and keep coming up against roadblocks.

What do you enjoy doing in your off-time?

Spending time with my family. I like to ride my motorcycle, hunt, fish and auto racing of any type. I make it to as many races as I can. I like to get out on my motorcycle and enjoy nice weather.

What are your future goals, professionally or personally?

Working every division, I’d like to be the next sheriff of Johnson County. I’ve worked hard to get to that point. The sheriff saw fit for me to be the jail commander and that is probably one of the toughest division to maintain. We’ve got 55 corrections officers and 340 plus inmates.

What would you have done if you hadn’t become a deputy?

The fire service. I miss it. I miss the people and the activities that you do. You help people in a little different way.