Behind the Badge: Justin Laraway

Posted December 22, 2016 in Around Town, Articles, Authors, Community, Features, Features / Focus, Nicole Davis By Nicole Davis

Justin Laraway: Greenwood fireman returns to the department which gave him a start in the career field

Although he already had a full-time job as a firefighter in Carmel, Justin Laraway made the decision to come to the Greenwood Fire Department in 2013. After all, it’s where he got his start and not too far from home.

Laraway is a graduate of Whiteland Community High School. At 18, he was hired part-time for GFD. He took a leave of absence in 2003 to join the Air Force as a firefighter. Stationed in South Carolina, Laraway became a fire instructor for the South Carolina State Fire Academy, helping in the aircraft fire division for a year before the end of his four-year term.

He returned to working part-time forGreenwood. While applying for a full-time position at many fire departments, he also took a job with Central Nine as a fire instructor with the adult education night school. He became full-time for the Carmel Fire Department in 2012, staying there a year and a half.

Currently an engineer for Greenwood Fire Station 92 and Perry Township resident, Laraway is also a member of Indiana Task Force 1 as a rescue specialist. That group, through FEMA, responds to natural disasters or terrorist event.

What was your inspiration to become a firefighter?

I was looking to find something I was interested in once I got out of high school. Central Nine was putting together their first adult education firefighter one and two course. I thought that was something I’d like to do. I went through it. I fell in love with it all. As soon as I got out of the night class at the school, I got on Greenwood Fire Department in 2000.

What has been one of your most gratifying moments on the job?

I have three and six year old daughters. When the oldest introduced me to her class she said ‘this is my dad and he’s a firefighter.’ She was quick to get that out.

It makes you feel pretty special when kids look at you coming off the truck like you’re some sort of superhero as a firefighter. As a professional, it’s neat to have a fire department ball cap on and someone seeing that and saying thank you for your service. You know that people still care about what we do. Even if we never got noticed, I’d still love it every day.

What aspect of the job do you find most challenging?

Being in this line of work, you always have a plan a-z aspect – if this doesn’t work then you try the next thing. When you have your hands tied and there’s nothing you can do about a situation, that’s the hardest part. We’re here to fix things, to make something better than how we found it.

What do you enjoy doing in your off-time?

My daughters and I love going horseback riding, as much as we can. We enjoy fishing together. Anything to do with water, jet skiing and stuff, we do a lot of when we can. When I’m not doing that, I’m working. I have part time work on the side.

What are your future goals, professionally or personally?

Professionally, one day I’ll hopefully be in a leadership position. Also, not get hurt. Personally to continue working on supporting my family and watch my girls grow up.

What would you have done if you hadn’t become a firefighter?

I would probably have been in some type of construction.