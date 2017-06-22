Beech Grove Bubble Party

Beech Grove Parks offers 3rd Annual Bubble Party with plenty of bubbles and bubbling children

Big bubbles. Little bubbles. Sarah T Bolton Park was filled with bubbles at the Hilltop Shelter during the 3rd Annual Bubble Party on June 20.

The Parks Department has partnered with Beech Grove City Schools this year to offer its Summer Meals program alongside the parks’ summer programming. Through July 14, children can eat lunch for free and adults can join for $3.

“It is really good to see so many families come out,” said Tarrah McCreary, resident dietician for Beech Grove City Schools. “This is our first year at the park. We have about 50 (people) at each site every week. This

(Bubble Party) was similar to our kick-off event. A lot of kids came that day.”

The Parks Department has been offering three events each week: animal shows on Wednesdays at Don Challis Park, arts and crafts on Thursdays at Sarah T Bolton Park and another activity on Tuesdays at Sarah T Bolton Park. The Bubble Party allowed children to use bubble toys or create their own devices with the supplies provided.

“It’s been really fun, the string bubbles,” said Branden Evans, of Southside Indy. “It’s so fun just to run around and make such a big bubble.”