Oh, please my friends. Does an escaping air biscuit prevent you from eating beans? For goodness sake, get over it and loosen up: the benefits far outweigh an occasional, discreet toot. All beans are rich sources of fiber for good digestion, cancer-fighting plant chemicals, and magnesium, vitamin C, folate for overall health.

The National Research Council, the W.H.O. (not the band), the World Cancer Relief Fund, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, and the Surgeon General agree eating beans is important in maintaining health and may reduce risk of heart disease and certain cancers.

Your colon depends on fiber from food not a pharmacy, to provide fuel for your temple’s gastrointestinal tract, yet most Americans don’t eat enough digestible fiber, according to the U.S. D.A. That’s why during my weekly WISH TV Saturday morning segment, we ring the fiber bell each time the word ‘Fiber’ is uttered.

Fibrous beans are your colon’s Roto-Rooter. Food loitering in the darkness of your colon too long begins to break down, rot, ferment, create gas and toxins: an incubator for disease. A fiberless (no fruits and vegetables) meat and potato diet allows food to hang around too long. That’s partly what’s contributing to your protruding Buddha belly…. old meals. If you left a meatloaf, salad, potato and dessert out at 98.6 degrees for 36 hours, it’ll start decaying. Well, that’s what’s going on in your fiber-starved digestive system. A high fiber, plant based diet may lower your risk of hemorrhoids by preventing the need for straining. Fiber also moves yeast and fungus out of your temple, preventing them from coming through your skin where they trigger acne or rashes.

Sciencedaily.com says people who eat more beans have a lower risk of heart disease. Beans help lower “bad” cholesterol building up in your arteries. The American Heart Association share the musical fruit also contain saponins and phytosterols which help lower cholesterol, provide soluble fiber—the amount in 1/2 to 1 1/2 cups of navy beans—and reduces LDL by about 10 percent. Researchers found fiber also reduces risk of stroke, Alzheimer’s, diabetes. Beans stabilize blood sugar levels.

Get thee back into thy kitchen. It’s much cheaper to buy dry beans in bulk, cook them, and then store in the freezer. No, Beanie-Weenies don’t count. Eat more beans and don’t afraid to let ‘er rip for good health. All God’s Children toot about 15-20 times daily. It’s human.