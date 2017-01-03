Bailey & Wood Financial is partner for new Greenwood Community Center

Posted January 3, 2017 in Around Town, Briefs, Business Announcements, Community By Nicole Davis

Bailey & Wood Financial signs on as major partner for new Greenwood Community Center

Company gives $90,000 to sponsor Courts area, spurring additional renovation

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Bailey & Wood Financial Group and the City of Greenwood today announce a new partnership providing support for renovation of and ongoing maintenance for the “Courts” at the new Greenwood Community Center. Executed through Greenwood’s Parks & Recreation Department, the agreement will fund a major renovation of the area.

“Companies recognize the momentum we’ve generated in Greenwood,” said Mayor Mark W. Myers. “With the addition of a modern Community Center, our parks system will be one of the most comprehensive and diverse in the state. We appreciate Bailey & Wood’s partnership and commitment to constantly improving our community.”

The Community Center is being completely reimagined, currently undergoing a multi-million dollar, top-to-bottom renovation. City officials will soon announce plans for a grand re-opening.

The facility will also be permanently extending its hours of operation, allowing patrons more opportunities to schedule exercise and recreation around increasingly busy schedules.

“At Bailey & Wood, community means so much to who we are as a company and what we do for our customers,” said company founder D. Mike Wood. “It’s a great opportunity to have our company associated with such an important and popular community asset.”

Major highlights of the new facility include:

“Kid City,” an area devoted entirely to children, offering play features that are fun, creative and challenging. The space includes special access to a new musically themed outdoor play pocket.

Indiana’s fourth “Luckey Climber”, a three-dimensional climbing sculpture designed for kids to play, climb, and explore. These structures are featured in museums, parks and play areas around the world.

“The Gym,” an expansion of the adult workout area featuring the latest in cardio and weightlifting equipment in a modernized setting.

Separate areas for a variety of adult fitness classes and three activities rooms that can be rented for events, birthday parties and business meetings.

Parks & Recreation Director Rob Taggart says the funding will accelerate the final component of renovation.

“Because the Courts were in decent shape, our plan called for renovation of the floors and surrounding area to be completed sometime down the road,” said Taggart. “Partnering with Bailey & Wood allows us to begin the project this spring, putting final touches on the new facility earlier than we anticipated. We’re very pleased about the partnership.”