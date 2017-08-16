Back to school Blues

Colts mascot entertains and educates students at Rosa Parks Elementary

As students settle into the new school year, the Indianapolis Colts mascot, Blue, knows how it feels. With the release of the new book, Blue Goes Back to School, Blue joined students at Rosa Parks Elementary School in Perry Township on Aug. 11 for some back-to-school entertainment and lessons on the importance of education.

The entire student body gathered in the gym to spend the end of the school day with Blue and Colts representatives. Blue played a game of ‘Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader’ with three students. He won, but that didn’t take away from the fun.

“I didn’t want to go up at first,” said Emma Jones, Colts fan and student who competed against Blue. “It was nerve-racking. It turned out really fun. The best part was hugging Blue. I’ve never done that. It was really fun to answer those questions. He won, but I still think that we won, too, because it was fun to be up there.”