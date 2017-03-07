Three Indianapolis neighborhood organizations win awards at sixth annual Neighbor Power Indy

March 7, 2017

The Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center (INRC) announced that three Indianapolis neighborhoods have won Neighbor Power Indy Awards. The awards were presented today at the sixth annual Neighbor Power Indy event.

The Old Southside Neighborhood Association received the Building Local Economy award for its Property Showcase last year. After a series of meetings with state and local officials about abandoned houses and vacant commercial properties, the Old Southside Neighborhood Association created a property showcase to market these properties. Among the invitees to the showcase included developers, investors and potential homeowners. More than 130 people attended the showcase, far exceeding expectations. Since the property showcase, there has been a noticeable increase in renovations. At least ten houses have been demolished and an equal amount sold. Two hotels and three apartments buildings are in the planning stages and HGTV’s “Two Chicks and a Hammer” have purchased two houses on Meridian Street.

The Greater Twin Aire Area received the Connecting Community award. Assembled by Southeast Neighborhood Development (SEND), the Greater Twin Aire Area neighbors laid out a plan for their community’s future development. This process involved several neighborhoods, partners, and funders, including five neighborhood associations, Citizens Energy, Kroger, Southeast Community Services, and SEND. These efforts have resulted in bringing much needed attention to the area by playing a part in securing a Promise Zone designation, a federal Economic Development Administration grant, commercial improvements, community development, and the Great Places 2020 designation. It also contributed to the area’s selection as a site for the Law and Justice Center, which will bring more than $500 million in investment to an area that less than three years ago was unknown to most people in Indianapolis.

Ransom Place Neighborhood Association received the Inspiring Places award. Ransom Place Neighborhood Association, Inc., was awarded a greenspace grant from Keep Indianapolis Beautiful and Indianapolis Power & Light to transform a small, triangular grassy lot it owned into an outdoor classroom for all of Indianapolis. Residents met over a period of six months to craft an appropriate design. With residents eventually deciding historic images of area residents and structures was the best way to engage the public, the park features a small raised deck, seating for events and a decorative rosetta of commemorative bricks. A dedication ceremony was held on June 17, 2016. The park is now a gateway along the Cultural Trail to help expose the public to the civic value of the area’s African-American heritage and provide a place for community events.

Award recipients also will receive a monetary award.

The Indianapolis Resource Center (INRC), through facilitation, training and coaching, strengthens the capacity of neighborhood-based organization and neighbors to mobilize existing assets, support grassroots leadership and foster collaboration. INRC was established in 1994 as a private, non-profit organization.