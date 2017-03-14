Autism Support Group hosts Day Camp

Posted March 14, 2017 in Around Town, At Play, At Play, Briefs, Community By The Southside Times

Scene from a past Camp Can Do. Scene from a past Camp Can Do.

Registration is now open for Camp Can Do

This summer teens with autism can stay physically active and mentally engaged by signing up for the Johnson County Autism Support Group’s day camp; registration is now open for Camp Can Do. Camp Can Do blends traditional camp activities with life skills in a fun learning environment.

Camp Can Do offers a choice of 3 weeks in June for children with autism, ages 12-18 to attend a day camp designed just for them. This camp enables young people with autism to develop skills that will benefit them for a lifetime. The program allows students to build skills needed to become an independent adult such as cooking, money management and using public transportation.

The program is divided into three 1-week sessions; Session 1: week of June 12-16, Session 2: week of June 19-13 and Session 3: week of June 26-30. Camp is held at Whiteland Community High School from 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday. Registration is $150 per session for Johnson County residents and $175 per session for residents outside of Johnson County. Campers attending all three sessions receive a $75 discount. In order to assure an appropriate ration of counselors to campers, register early. Registration is open on a first come first serve basis with final payment due by May 15th.

Camp Can Do was created in 2011 to empower individuals with autism to rise to their highest potential. The Johnson County Autism Support Group started this summer program to fill a need in the Johnson County autism community.

For more information, visit www.jcasg.com/camp-can-do or contact Amanda Cooper at (317)409-8372 or amanda@jcasg.org.