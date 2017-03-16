Alzheimer’s disease: brain diabetes

Early in childhood, you begin designing the blueprint for your future mental health. The quality of the food you eat today determines what your brain may or may not be able to do in the future. Your temple’s brain needs fertilizing just like colorful spring flowers. Alzheimer’s Association says more than 5 million Americans are living with the disease.

It takes a lifetime of poor eating habits and lack of exercise for inflammatory disease to take root. Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Alzheimer’s is a disease of lifestyle, a processed diet lacking plant food and lack of physical activity.

The same pathological process that leads to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes may also hold true for your brain. Alzheimer’s is a brain form of diabetes. Insulin plays a big role in helping the brain take up sugar from the blood. Over-indulge in sugar and processed grains, your brain becomes overwhelmed by consistently high levels of insulin and eventually shuts down its insulin signaling, leading to impairments in your thinking and memory abilities, and eventually causing permanent brain damage.

Researchers believe vitamin deficiency plays a big role, specifically magnesium, B-12, folate, A, omega-3 and D-3. A plant foods diet has an inflammatory component in fruits and leafy green vegetables that provide folic acid and other B vitamins to help your temple to reduce homocysteine levels. The National Institute on Aging report warns high homocysteine levels may double risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Statin Drugs are shown to increase dementia risk too. Oh my!

Rates of Alzheimer’s are four times higher in America than India. Elderly villagers in India have one of the world’s lowest rates of Alzheimer’s; the reason may be the turmeric in their daily curries. Turmeric is strongly anti-inflammatory. The Journal of Neuroscience had also previously published turmeric reduce plaques in the brain.

Shoot for at least three servings of whole grains a day, six servings of leafy greens a week plus one other veggie serving a day, two servings of berries a week, one serving of fish a week, three servings of legumes a week, and five servings of nuts a week

Nibble fast or fried foods and cheese less than once a week, red meat less than four times a week. Eat desserts, pastries or sweets less than five times a week. Thirty minutes of daily physical exercise lowers the risk of developing Alzheimer’s by up to 50 percent.

Life is sacred and fleeting. It’s clear: you control your destiny.