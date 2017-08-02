Alzheimer’s Association offers free educational programs on the Southside

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter offers free education for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Topics range from the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia and how to identify the 10 warning signs to legal and financial planning and how to communicate throughout the various stages of the disease.

“Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors” will be held Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. at Community Hospital South, Education Center, located at 1402 E. County Line Rd., Indianapolis.

The Association will host “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” Aug. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Community Hospital South, Education Center, located at 1402 E. County Line Road, in Indianapolis. Attendees will learn about the latest research providing insights on how to make lifestyle choices that may help them keep their brain and body healthy as they age, and use hands-on tools to help incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. Additionally, this program will be offered Friday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m. at Franciscan Health Senior Promise, located at 8778 S Madison Ave., in Indianapolis.

“Effective Communication Strategies” will be offered Monday, August 21, at 2 p.m. at Community Hospital South, Education Center, located at 1402 E. County Line Road, in Indianapolis. Attendees will learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help them connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

There are no fees to attend programs, but registration is requested by contacting the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900. For a full listing of our education programs, visit alz.org/Indiana.

The Association is calling on dedicated volunteers statewide to assist in delivering education programs as Alzheimer’s Association Community Educators. Volunteers help the Association better service Indiana communities by spreading awareness of Alzheimer’s disease, caregiving tips and connecting people with valuable resources. Please contact IndianaVolunteer@alz.org for more information on how to get involved.

Today, more than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, including 110,000 Hoosiers. Alzheimer’s disease is the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. The direct and indirect costs of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias amount to more than $236 billion annually.

About the Alzheimer’s Association:

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s®. Visit www.alz.org/indiana or call 800.272.3900.