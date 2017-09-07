Almond milk and carrageenan

Seeking an alternative to dairy milk? The China Study found a strong connection between dairy consumption and cancer. Milk consumption has steady declined, dropping 25 percent from 1975 to 2012, according to USDA. If you’re going to skip cow’s milk, make sure you find a good source of calcium and protein elsewhere in your diet and supplement with vitamin D-3.

You can purchase almond milk easily enough, but along with those comes lots of not-so-natural ingredients. Some brands contain as little as 2.5 percent almonds. That’s about six almonds per container. Or, is it better to eat a handful of almonds?

Almonds are highly nutritious but what about that almond milk your drinking? Many brands contain sugar, Carrageenan and other unholy ingredients?

Almonds are an excellent source of heart-healthy unsaturated fatty acids, protein, vitamin E, riboflavin, magnesium, manganese, copper, zinc, fiber, potassium, iron, calcium, antioxidant flavonoids and phytosterols

Carrageenan is a seaweed used as a thickener and emulsifier in ice cream, candies, vitamin supplements and plant milks. Carrageenan can cause gastrointestinal inflammation, lesions and even colon cancer in animals. People suffering from inflammatory bowel conditions are advised to avoid products containing carrageenan.

Homemade Almond Milk

Makes about 2 cups



1.5 cups whole raw almonds

4 cups filtered water

Optional: raw honey, stevia, sugar, agave, maple syrup, or vanilla extract to taste.

Equipment:

Bowls for soaking almonds

Strainer

Measuring cup

Blender or food processor

Cheesecloth