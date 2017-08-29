Regional Youth Theatre announces cast of Scrooge

Auditions Included Youth From 9 Counties, Including Ages 7-20; Final Cast of 55 High-Ability Actors and Singers

Agape Performing Arts Center is excited to announce the cast of Scrooge, The Musical. A week-long casting process included performers ages 7-21 from central Indiana and resulted in a final cast of 55. Scrooge is the Academy Award-nominated adaptation of the Golden Globe-winning movie, the first musical version A Christmas Carol. Scrooge, the Musical is a tale of second chances, forgiveness, and what really matters over the course of a lifetime.

Scrooge will be Agape’s second performance at historic McGowan Hall at 13th and Delaware. It follows last season’s production of Les Misérables. Agape is in partnership with McGowan Hall, bringing cultural events back into the century-old building that was the center of the Old Northside performing arts culture from the 1870s (in the attached mansion, now gone) to the 1930s. McGowan is within walking distance of Footlite Musicals, the Harrison Center, the Benjamin Harrison Home, the Propyleum, Herron High School and much more.

Several cast members have recently appeared in Footlite Musicals’ Big Fish and The Drowsy Chaperone, including The Man in the Chair, Noah Fields, who will be playing Tom Jenkins in Scrooge. Rocco Meo, Young Will in Big Fish, will be playing Mr. Fezziwig, Scrooge’s first boss. Alex Bast and Christina Canaday, who played Enjolras and Cosette in Agape’s Les Mis and were also in Big Fish, will be playing Marley and Mrs. Jollygoode. Tekoa Rea-Hedrick, last seen as The Bishop in Les is, will be Scrooge. The three leads from Center Grove Fine Arts Academy’s production of Beauty and the Beast also have roles: Clayton Mutchman (Beast) as Bob Cratchit, Audrey Scrogham (Belle) as Isabel, and Elijah Beasley (Gaston) as The Ghost of Christmas Present. About one third of the cast has appeared in Les Misérables and another third in other Agape productions.

Dr. Kathy Phipps directs. Dr. Phipps has almost 30 years of experience directing adult and youth theatre in Ireland, England and the U.S. Agape is the second company she has founded in the Indianapolis area, with the first, Center Grove Fine Arts Academy (CGFAA), still going strong with their production of Bye Bye Birdie this fall. Dr. Phipps holds a doctorate in Theatre.

Tracey Rollison is assistant director. Rollison has been on the production staff for all four Agape productions, including directing the pre-show for Agape’s Into the Woods. Rollison’s degrees include theatre, communication studies and Medieval and Renaissance literature and inter-arts studies.

When she is not music-directing plays, Butler graduate April Barnes is giving voice and music lessons, putting on productions at her church, and judging ISSMA competitions.

Choreographer Christa Fleming-Runion started her dance and choreography career at Walt Disney World. Christa most recently appeared as The Muse in Calder for Indy Fringe, but she has also choreographed Scrooge for Buck Creek Players, where she also appeared as Isabel. She has extensively choreographed for Agape, CGFAA, Buck Creek, and Indy Fringe.

The production team is rounded out by Shawn Canaday (Technical Director) and Doug Rollison (Production Artist). Canaday and Rollison are most notably the team behind Les Misérables’ amazing set, based on concepts by Dr. Phipps.

Agape Performing Arts Company is a ministry of Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church.

What: Scrooge! The Musical

Book, Music and Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse

Book by Martin Casella

Where: McGowan Hall

1305 N. Delaware St.

Indianapolis, IN 46227

When: November 3-12– AVAILABLE SOON

Friday and Saturday nights: 7:00 PM

Sundays: 3:00 PM

Saturdays: 2:30 PM

Tickets: $5-$15

www.AgapeShows.org