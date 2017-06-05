Agape Performing Arts Announces 2017-2018 Season

After Sell-Out Performances of Les Misérables, Company Builds on Memomentum

Agape Performing Arts Company is pleased to announce its 2017-2018 season. After selling out 5 performances in April at McGowan Hall, which followed selling out performances of its first two productions in Greenwood, Agape will perform at McGowan Hall at 13th and Delaware in Indianapolis for all three of its 2017-2018 shows.

Shows include Scrooge, The Musical in November 2017; Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance in April of 2018; and the recently-re-released Oliver! in July of 2018.

Les Misérables involved a cast of 71 students ages 9-19, culled from a 10 county area and an audition process of over 100 students, accompanied by a 17-piece live orchestra, with 17 student crew members, 4 student dressers and many production volunteers. The set included an Agape-built revolving set; moving scenic projections by Broadway Motion Design; a 16-foot revolving barricade; and Hollywood-style suicide stunt equipment for Javert’s leap to death that elicited audience reactions at every performance.

Agape is going forward in the 2017 productions with a similar standard of excellence. “The Pirates of Penzance is the emotional opposite of Les Misérables,” says Dr. Kathleen Phipps, artistic director for Agape. “Our leadership believed that after such an emotionally intense show, we needed to do something that was pure fun.” Agape will be bringing back the orchestra for most shows, and will be adding professional choreographers. Casting is projected to be of similar size to Les Misérables, with no geographical limitations on who may audition.

As an all-volunteer company with a focus on building youth performers in their inner life and development, as well as their performing abilities, Agape launched in June 2015 with a double cast of 40 in Into the Woods, Jr., performed both at Our Lady of Greenwood Church and Roncalli High School. A second production in November, Sing Down the Moon, included a cast of 29, and was fully directed by teams of teenage directors. Les Misérables in April of 2016 marked Agape’s move to McGowan Hall in downtown Indianapolis with a larger cast. Graduates of Dr. Phipps’ theatres have gone on to theatre and film school and professional careers.

Dr. Phipps obtained her PhD in Theatre from Michigan State University in 1993. Her studies included coursework at University College Galway in Galway, Ireland, and Regent’s College in London, England. A lifelong theatre advocate, with directing credits spanning over 25 years, she has been intimately involved with youth theatre in Greenwood and Indianapolis since 2011. Recent shows under her direction have included The Music Man, Shrek The Musical, Godspell, Mulan, Sing Down the Moon, and Into the Woods Jr. Dr. Kathleen Phipps launched Agape to work with smaller casts than her previous, still-extant theatre group, where casts top 100.

Agape Performing Arts Company is a youth theatre ministry of Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church and is a theatre group aimed for students ages 8 to 20 which produces musicals for the community at an affordable cost for families.

For more information, see the Agape website: www.AgapeShows.org .