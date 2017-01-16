46 CGHS Art Students Recognized for Achievements;
46 CGHS Art Students Recognized for Achievements; Six Advance to National Competition
Center Grove High School (CGHS) continued its tradition of excellence in art with 46 students receiving recognition in the 8th Annual Scholastic Art Competition.
Six CGHS students received prestigious Gold Key awards and will advance to national competition. Fourteen students earned Silver Key awards. Twenty-six CGHS students received Honorable Mention awards. The Gold and Silver Key winning art will be on display at Clowes Hall on the Butler University campus from February 1-26.
This year, the Scholastics Central and Southern Indiana Region competition had more than 2800 submissions with 105 Gold Keys, 182 Silver Keys, and 419 Honorable Mention awards.
Center Grove High School Award Winners
8th Annual Scholastic Art Competition
Gold Key Winners
Eston Baumer, 2 Gold Keys in Photography
Lauren Foley, Drawing Illustration
Kimberly McKenzie, Drawing Illustration
Kaitlyn Petro, Drawing Illustration
Kelli Hippenmeyer Painting
Silver Key Winners
Eston Baumer, Photography
Rachel Kraus, 2 Silver Keys in Photography
Allison Mickel, Photography
Unique Reddy, Photography
Terry Alexis, Photograph
Paige Braida, 1 in Ceramics and 1 in Drawing Illustration
William Brink, 2 Silver Keys in Ceramics
Zane Graves, Ceramics
Kaitlyn Petrow, Drawing Illustration
Taylor Politan, Drawing Illustration
Parker Nunnelly Painting
Honorable Mention Winners
Eston Baumer, 4 Honorable Mentions in Photography
Max Parker, Photography
Maddie Weeks, 2 Honorable Mentions in Photography
Olivia Williams, Photography
William Brinks, 2 Honorable Mentions in Ceramics
Zane Gravens, 3 Honorable Mentions in Ceramics
Joseph Zoliinger, 6 Honorable Mentions in Ceramics and 1 in Ceramics Portfolio
Sarah Morrow, Drawing Illustration
Michelle Moon, Drawing Illustration
Laura Putman, Drawing Illustration
Parker Nunnelly, Drawing Illustration
Nicole Kissler, Painting
Bailey Riddle, Painting
Rachel Spenny, Painting