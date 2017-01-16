46 CGHS Art Students Recognized for Achievements;

46 CGHS Art Students Recognized for Achievements; Six Advance to National Competition

Center Grove High School (CGHS) continued its tradition of excellence in art with 46 students receiving recognition in the 8th Annual Scholastic Art Competition.

Six CGHS students received prestigious Gold Key awards and will advance to national competition. Fourteen students earned Silver Key awards. Twenty-six CGHS students received Honorable Mention awards. The Gold and Silver Key winning art will be on display at Clowes Hall on the Butler University campus from February 1-26.

This year, the Scholastics Central and Southern Indiana Region competition had more than 2800 submissions with 105 Gold Keys, 182 Silver Keys, and 419 Honorable Mention awards.

Center Grove High School Award Winners

8th Annual Scholastic Art Competition

Gold Key Winners

Eston Baumer, 2 Gold Keys in Photography

Lauren Foley, Drawing Illustration

Kimberly McKenzie, Drawing Illustration

Kaitlyn Petro, Drawing Illustration

Kelli Hippenmeyer Painting

Silver Key Winners

Eston Baumer, Photography

Rachel Kraus, 2 Silver Keys in Photography

Allison Mickel, Photography

Unique Reddy, Photography

Terry Alexis, Photograph

Paige Braida, 1 in Ceramics and 1 in Drawing Illustration

William Brink, 2 Silver Keys in Ceramics

Zane Graves, Ceramics

Kaitlyn Petrow, Drawing Illustration

Taylor Politan, Drawing Illustration

Parker Nunnelly Painting

Honorable Mention Winners

Eston Baumer, 4 Honorable Mentions in Photography

Max Parker, Photography

Maddie Weeks, 2 Honorable Mentions in Photography

Olivia Williams, Photography

William Brinks, 2 Honorable Mentions in Ceramics

Zane Gravens, 3 Honorable Mentions in Ceramics

Joseph Zoliinger, 6 Honorable Mentions in Ceramics and 1 in Ceramics Portfolio

Sarah Morrow, Drawing Illustration

Michelle Moon, Drawing Illustration

Laura Putman, Drawing Illustration

Parker Nunnelly, Drawing Illustration

Nicole Kissler, Painting

Bailey Riddle, Painting

Rachel Spenny, Painting