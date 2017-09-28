Mt. Auburn youth group constructs a Famine Town to educate about world hunger, poverty

‘No food!’ spray painted across a cardboard shelter at Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church demonstrated the youth group’s efforts to educate about poverty and world hunger during its 30-Hour Famine event on Sept. 22 and 23.

The youth group participated in this poverty simulation, 30hourfamine.org, aimed at teaching teenagers about issues faced in the world such as lack of access to basic resources like food and clean drinking water. On Friday, Sept. 22, the group constructed a Cardboard Village where they spent the night. They participated in games and activities aimed at highlighting issues of poverty and hunger. On Saturday, Sept. 23, the youth served the community with a carwash in the church parking lot, raising funds for World Vision.

“They’ll have to do all that while they go without food for 30 hours,” said Travis Taylor, youth ministry leader. “As time goes on, you get headaches, you get slower, more lethargic, you get hunger pains which is something kids in this area don’t experience much, in general.”

The church has participated in this event since 2007, with the exception of 2013-16.

“We are Christians and God has called us to care for the world,” Taylor said. “We can’t do that well if we don’t know what the world is like. With over half of the world’s population making under $2 a day, that is a reality a lot of people have to struggle with. When I first did this 10 years ago, it was

astounding to me what I didn’t know. At that time it was 36,000 kids every day under the age of 5 die of hunger of hunger-related illness. Through World Vision and other agencies, that number has dropped to 16,000. It has improved but we still have a long way to go. The church needs to be on the front lines of making that happen.”

Prior to the event, the youth were taught about the issue through videos produced by World Vision.

“I’ve never struggled with hunger in my life,” said Jordan Bonser, of Greenwood. “Hearing what other people are facing in the world just kind of hit me. We have it much better than some people do. Feeling what they feel, it changes your world and affects your outlook on life, to be positive about what you have instead of what you don’t have.”