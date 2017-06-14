The 25th Annual WRTFD Strawberry Festival

Many Center Grove and Greenwood residents came out to support the White River Township Fire Department put at the 25th Annual Strawberry Festival Friday and Saturday June 9 and 10. The money raised at the festival goes towards the departments Christmas Angel fund.

The local fire department hosted activities and games for the kids as well as fire extinguisher practice for the adults. “It’s

always nice to come out and support our fire department,” says resident Brent Michaels. “My kids love it, and it also

gives them the opportunity to learn a lot about fire safety. They have a greater appreciation for the fire department because of it.”

For others, the festival gave them the opportunity to see old and new fire emergency vehicles up close and see all of the gadgets and instruments the department uses to keep the community safe.