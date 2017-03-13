Local senators welcome Southside pages to the Statehouse

Posted March 13, 2017 in Around Town, Briefs, Community By Nicole Davis

State Sen. Jack Sandlin (R-Indianapolis) welcomed the following students to the Statehouse who served as Senate pages in January and February:

· Elise Abbott, from Indianapolis, attends Perry Meridian High School

· Amelia Allman, from Indianapolis, Perry Meridian Sixth Grade Academy

· Claire Bilodeau, from Indianapolis, attends Perry Meridian Middle School

· Ella Blazek, from Greenwood, attends Calvary Lutheran School

· Evan Blazek, from Greenwood, attends Calvary Lutheran School

· Olivia Buttz, from Indianapolis, attends Perry Meridian High School

· Keifer Cogdill, from Indianapolis, attends Southport High School

· A.J. Coulter, from Indianapolis, attends Greenwood Christian School

· Grace Dixon, from Indianapolis, attends Calvary Lutheran School

· Kaitlyn Fites, from Indianapolis, attends Calvary Lutheran School

· Marta Gallego, from Indianapolis, attends Perry Meridian High School

· Ben Gardner, from Indianapolis, attends Calvary Lutheran School

· Ethan Gore, from Indianapolis, attends Brownsburg East Middle School

· Nolan Hoffman, from Indianapolis, attends Roncalli High School

· Gabriella Hoffmann, from Indianapolis, attends Calvary Lutheran School

· Blake Kottowski, from Indianapolis, attends Southport Middle School (pictured with State Sen. Ed Charbonneau)

· Cameo Locke, from Indianapolis, attends Arsenal Technical High School

· Lizzie Miller, from Indianapolis, attends Perry Meridian Sixth Grade Academy

· Benjamin Owen, from Indianapolis, attends Perry Meridian High School

· Cheaney Ritter, from Indianapolis, attends Herron High School (pictured with Sen. Bassler)

· Graysen Smith, from Noblesville, attends Noblesville West Middle School

· Brayden Stalcup, from Indianapolis, attends Perry Meridian Middle School

· Margaret Summers, from Indianapolis, attends Perry Meridian Middle School

· Lauren Teike, from Greenwood, attends Center Grove High School

· Kaden Wood, from Indianapolis, attends Southport High School

· Hannah Work, from Greenwood, attends Center Grove High School

· Taylor Work, from Greenwood, attends Center Grove High School

Pages spend a day at the Statehouse, touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor and interacting with their state senators.

Students in grades six through 12 participate in the page program on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session.

To learn more about the Senate’s page program, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.

Sen. Freeman Welcomes Local Students to Statehouse

State Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis) welcomed the following students to the Statehouse who served as Senate pages in January and February:

· Georgia Apple, from Indianapolis, attends Saint John Lutheran School (pictured middle)

· Laurence Apple, from Indianapolis, attends Saint John Lutheran School (pictured right)

· Alexis Balay, from Indianapolis, attends Franklin Township Middle School West

· Dylan Bruner, from Indianapolis, attends Saint John Lutheran School

· Raymond Glowner, from Beech Grove, attends Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School

· Elizabeth Hill, from Indianapolis, is a homeschooled student

· Harley McCloud, from Indianapolis, attends Franklin Central High School (pictured left)

· Victoria McCloud, from Indianapolis, attends Franklin Township Middle School West (pictured right)

· Ryan Rakaska, from Indianapolis, attends Franklin Township Middle School East

· Aidan Records, from Indianapolis, is a homeschooled student

· Cherilynn Spicer, from Indianapolis, attends Franklin Township Middle School East (pictured right)

· Kaylie Turner, from Indianapolis, attends Southport High School (pictured left)

