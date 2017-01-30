On Campus: Southside students earn academic achievements

Posted January 30, 2017 in Briefs, Community, In Our Schools By The Southside Times

Parker Nye named to Dean’s List at Bob Jones University

Parker Nye, a Freshman Accounting major of Southside Indianapolis, was among approximately 900 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester. Located in Greenville, S.C., Bob Jones University offers a blend of rigorous academic programs, discipleship, and character and leadership development.

Greenwood’s Hendrix-Evans earns Master of Arts degree

Natalie K Hendrix-Evans, of Greenwood, was among 753 undergraduate and graduate students who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado during fall 2016 commencement ceremonies Dec. 9-10. Hendrix-Evans earned a Master of Arts in Teaching American Sign Language.

Southside’s O’Neal, Busby named to Columbia dean’s list

Duane E. O’Neal of Greenwood and Elisha J. Busby of Indianapolis were named to the Columbia College dean’s list for the Fall Semester (August-December 2016). To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Beech Grove’s Coons graduates from Univ. of Evansville

The University of Evansville announced that Elizabeth Coons of Beech Grove graduated during the Winter Commencement ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Coons, who majored in Exercise Science , graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. For more information, visit evansville.edu.

Beech Grove’s Ray makes Iowa State Dean’s List

Approximately 8,775 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the Fall Semester 2016 Dean’s List, including Victoria Ray, majoring in veterinary medicine. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Southside students named to Ohio Christian Univ. Dean’s List

Students named to the Residential Undergraduate Program Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University for the Fall 2016 Semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours. Students included are: Marissa McCrary of Indianapolis (46227) and Landon Schellin of Greenwood (46143).

Local student earns degree from Butler University

Drew Cravens of Greenwood graduated from Butler University on Dec. 17, 2016, with a MBA in Business Administration. With 4,700 students, Butler University offers 65 undergraduate, eight pre-professional, and 19 graduate programs.

Southside native Basch makes Marquette University Dean’s List

Connor Basch of Southside Indianapolis (46217) has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Basch is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Digital Media. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.

Indianapolis’ Nia Gavia on Denison Univ. Dean’s List

Nia Gavia of Southside Indianapolis (46239) was one of 327 students named to Denison University’s 2016 fall semester dean’s list by Provost Kim Coplin. Students who achieve dean’s list status have maintained a grade point average of 3.7 or better (out of 4.0) for the semester. Gavia is a graduate of Cathedral High School and a member of the Denison class of 2020.

Southside students on Wabash Dean’s List

Wabash College Dean Scott Feller has announced that four Beech Grove/Greenwood students are on the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester. They are: James M. Jennings, a junior, son of Mr. and Mrs. John R. Jennings, Beech Grove; Joseph M. Pich, a junior, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark R. Gates, Beech Grove; Benjamin A. Grubbs, a freshman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steven E. Grubbs, Greenwood; Joseph A. Lenkey, a sophomore, son of Mr. and Mrs. James J. Lenkey, Greenwood. The four Beech Grove/Greenwood students are among the 282 Dean’s List students who maintained a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 point scale.

Greenwood’s Uebersetzig on Mount Mary Univ. Dean’s List

Brooke Uebersetzig, graduate of Greenwood Community High School, was named to the Mount Mary University Fall 2016 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List honors full-time students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or better while taking 12 or more credits during the recent semester. Part-time students are eligible for the Dean’s List when they have earned a 3.6 GPA or better while completing at least 8 credits.

Greenwood student named to Deans Honor Roll at Fort Hays State Univ.

Kirsten Riley Shriver, Greenwood (46143), was named to the Deans Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan., for the fall 2016 semester. Shriver is a junior majoring in psychology. The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.

Norris named To Central Methodist Dean’s List

Central Methodist University student Patrick Norris, a Business major from Greenwood, has been named to the CMU Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. To make the list, students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester, among other criteria, according to CMU Provost and Dean of the University Dr. Rita Gulstad. Out of CMU’s nearly 5,000 College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS) and College of Graduate and Extended Studies (CGES) students, 947 were named to the fall semester Dean’s List.

Southside students make the Dean’s List at Miami Univ.

Miami University students who achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average for first semester 2016-2017 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic performance. Local students named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Miami University include: Carmen Black of Greenwood (46142); Edward Huck of Indianapolis (46217); Katherine Kelley of Indianapolis (46237).

Darbi Ruff named To President’s List at Miami University

Darbi Ruff was named to the Miami University fall 2016 president’s list. Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for for semester 2016-17 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence. Ruff, from Greenwood (46142), is earning a Bachelor of Science majoring in Speech Path & Audiology, Neuroscience.

Matthew Reising named to Ashland University’s Fall 2016 Dean’s List

Matthew Reising of Greenwood, was named to Ashland University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester. Reising is majoring in history, political science, and physics. Reising is a 2016 graduate of Center Grove High School. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled full time at Ashland University and achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Southside students earn Dean’s List honors at Trine University

Students from Trine University’s main campus earned Dean’s List recognition for the Fall 2016 semester. The following area students were among those named to the Dean’s List: Ryan Craig of Greenwood, a junior majoring in Mechanical Engineering; Vilis Vuskalns of Indianapolis, a sophomore majoring in Mechanical Engineering. To be named to the Dean’s List, a main campus student must maintain at least 15 credit hours and have a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.749.

Southside students earn President’s List honors at Trine Univ.

Main campus students earned President’s List honors for the Fall 2016 semester at Trine University. The following area students earned President’s List honors: Elijah Brandt of Indianapolis, a junior studying Chemical Engineering; Bryan Doerr of Greenwood, a junior studying Accounting; Thomas Miner of Greenwood, a freshman studying Mechanical Engineering; Brittani Smith of Indianapolis, a sophomore studying Biomedical Engineering; Kristen Reece of Indianapolis, a freshman studying Exercise Science-Pre Physical Therapy. To be named to the President’s List, a main campus student must maintain at least 15 credit hours and have a minimum 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Kimberly Wasielewski enrolls at the Univ. of Findlay

Kimberly Wasielewski, of Indianapolis, 46203, has enrolled at the University of Findlay for spring 2017. New students began their studies at UF on Monday, Jan. 9. Wasielewski is pursuing a doctor of physical therapy degree. For more information, visit www.findlay.edu.

Elizabeth Richardson earns Dean’s List recognition at Trine University

Trine University is announced its Fall 2016 Dean’s List for the College of Graduate and Professional Studies. Among those named to the list is Elizabeth Richardson of Greenwood. Richardson is studying Applied Management. To be named to the Dean’s List, an SPS student must carry at least 12 credits and have between a 3.5 and 3.749 grade point average.

Local Students named to Saint Mary’s College Fall Dean’s List

Saint Mary’s College named Colleen Naumovich and Ellen Smithey of Greenwood to the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester. To earn academic honors at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have at least 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.

Megan Manning named to William Woods Dean’s List

Megan Manning, a SO from Indianapolis, was named to the Dean’s List at William Woods University for academic accomplishments during the 2016 fall term. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be full-time and have achieved a minimum 3.6 semester and cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Southside students named to Univ. of Dayton Fall 2016 Dean’s List

The following University of Dayton undergraduates from the Southside area made the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester, which honors undergraduate students achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester: Jackie Kawamoto of Greenwood; Jade Kawamoto of Greenwood; Andrew Spista of Greenwood; Chloe Hollinden of Greenwood; Gabrielle Snyder of Indianapolis; Hannah Gahimer of Greenwood; Bradley Wolfred of Greenwood; Austin O’Gara of Indianapolis; Alexis Schroeder of Indianapolis; Daniel Jennings of Indianapolis.

Greenwood resident receives Univ. of Dayton Degree

Spencer Weeks of Greenwood is among the more than 300 undergraduates receiving degrees from the University of Dayton during the 2016 winter commencement ceremony. The University of Dayton is a Catholic, research institution.

Southside student makes dean’s list at Norwich University

Eric Michael Sandlin of Indianapolis (46237) has been recognized on the dean’s list

at Norwich University for the fall 2016 semester. Norwich University is a diversified academic institution that educates traditional-age students and adults in a Corps of Cadets and as civilians. For more information, visit www.norwich.edu.

Butler University announces Fall 2016 Dean’s List

Any degree-seeking undergraduate student earning at least 12 academic hours of grade credit in a given semester may be placed on the Dean’s List of the college of enrollment if the semester grade point average is in the top 20 percent of all eligible students in that college. The following students have have been named to the Butler University Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester.

Beech Grove

Travis Waymon, Music Performance

Greenwood

Zach Hanquier, Music

Christian Hauser, Professional Pharmacy

Jordyn Newett, Music Education

Shreya Patel, Biology B.S.

Taylor Pieper, Mathematics

Haley Smith, Professional Pharmacy

Clayton Taylor, Biology B.S.

Garrett Terhune, Pre-Pharmacy

Libby Whitaker, Recording Industry Studies

Laura Wilson, Finance

Indianapolis

Jaclyn Boyer, Criminology and Psychology

Kathryn Chappell, Professional Pharmacy

Sarah Elam, International Studies

Brooke Hammons, Criminology and Psychology

Madeline Koenig, Communication Science & Disord

Lucas LaRosa, Actuarial Science B.S.

Brittney Man, Actuarial Science B.S.

Romie Reno, Accounting

Ben Sharp, Computer Science B.S.