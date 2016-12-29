2016 Person of the Year: David Wantz

Posted December 29, 2016 in Around Town, Articles, Authors, Community, Featured Article, Features, Front Page News, Nicole Davis By Nicole Davis

David Wantz sits down to a meal at a street restaurant (taverna) in Greece. Last year he went to Greece four or five times on behalf of the university. David Wantz sits down to a meal at a street restaurant (taverna) in Greece. Last year he went to Greece four or five times on behalf of the university.

Dr. David Wantz fills many roles, from community builder to mentor, throughout the Southside and greater Indianapolis area

Dr. David Wantz wants to be a good neighbor, to improve his community and get to know everyone personally. Be it at his workplace, a local nonprofit, his church or with his family, he has the ability to understand what his role is, bring everyone together and educate on what needs to be done.

Dr. David Wantz has been selected The Southside Times 2016 Person of the Year for his community contributions which extend beyond his full-time job at University of Indianapolis.

“Kindness and warmth radiate from Dr. Wantz, and he is quick with a heartfelt compliment for anyone who enters a conversation with him,” wrote Katie Carlson, Garfield Park Neighbor and Public Information Officer with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, in her letter nominating him as Person of the Year. “He is the ultimate connector, who uses his impressive networks from years of service in Indianapolis to connect people with great ideas, talent, and generosity to each other, fostering growth and innovation throughout the community. A Perry Township resident, Dr. Wantz is an incredible asset to Indianapolis’ Southside, not just for the positions that he holds and has held, but because of his ability to see the bigger picture, even beyond his areas of expertise, and how all the moving parts work together to drive Indianapolis, and the Southside, forward.”

Wantz grew up in Maryland and attended college at Milligan College in Johnson City, Tenn. After earning his bachelor’s in sociology, he worked as a sheriff’s deputy in Harford County. He moved to Indiana to work at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. There, he met Dr. Gene Sease, president of Central University – now University of Indianapolis.

At the time, the university was heavily involved in law enforcement training. Dr. Sease convinced Wantz to join the university board, in 1982. He earned a Master’s degree in business in 1984. In 1989 he was appointed to the faculty, teaching and directing the counseling center. Dr. Sease advised him to pursue his doctorate if he intended to remain in higher education. He studied counseling psychology at Indiana University and then began teaching psychology classes and running the counseling center at UIndy.

Wantz transitioned to vice president of student affairs in 1999. He was appointed into community and government relations in 2009, when he really started to do outreach into the Southside community and downtown Indianapolis.

Seven months before the end of Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard’s term, the administration needed to fill the director of public safety position. Ballard had met Wantz as a new mayor, visiting UIndy.

“There are certain people you remember because of who they are, their personality, how they treat people,” Ballard said. “He represented UIndy to the city so much that I got to know him pretty well. When Troy Riggs left, those last few months of my administration, the name David Wantz came up. Even I was stunned at how universal the name was, how much he was liked on every level.”

UIndy allowed Wantz to leave his position temporarily to serve the city in 2015. In his role as director of public safety, he administered police, fire and emergency medical services. When Mayor Joe Hogsett came into office in 2016, the position was eliminated, and Wantz assisted with that transition.

“It was a difficult role to walk into,” Ballard said. “He kept the ship steady in a very difficult time. I thought he did that very well… I can’t emphasize enough how I think he’s a good representative everywhere. People remember him because of his optimism. He has a way of making people feel comfortable immediately. That’s a rare skill. He brings credibility and trust to wherever he is.”

When Wantz returned to UIndy, the university’s provost had resigned. He is now serving in that role as interim provost.

“David knows how to do community building,” said UIndy President Dr. Robert Manuel. “He knows how to motivate. He knows a lot about the University of Indianapolis and academic enterprises. He has the trust and respect of everyone in the university. He was the perfect provost, in the interim. As a faculty member, he knows how to move between the questions about university administration, classroom management and the delivery of education.”

Wantz has become an integral part of the community, joining nonprofit boards and neighborhood associations. He served on the board of directors for Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, a nonprofit assisting in community improvement projects, starting approximately in 2008

“At one point, we had some issues with Keep Indianapolis Beautiful with regard to a neighborhood specifically,” said John Andrews, vice president in business development and marketing at Shiel Sexton, who served on the board at the same time. “It was a tough problem. He was the person who was able to come in and get everybody to sit down and work through the issues and make everyone happy. It was amazing what he was able to do and help us navigate through an incredibly tough situation, make everyone happy and keep the peace. I will never forget how he was able to do that. He’s incredibly good at not just pretending to listen to people but will actually sit here and listen to them, making everybody feel like they’ve been heard and walk away with some of that satisfaction.”

Wantz has served on the board of the Indianapolis Public Library for three years, appointed by the Indianapolis Board of School Commissioners and is currently board president. He has been reappointed to serve four more years. The library is currently working on implementing its strategic plan. This includes the renovation of the Southport branch which was completed in October 2016, and the construction of a new branch in Perry Township which is still in the planning stages.

“David has just been that very gracious connector,” said Jackie Nytes, CEO of IndyPL.

“He’s been great in terms of improving our relationships with some of the councilors on the Southside, the business leaders down there and making the connections we needed as we’ve searched for a location in Perry Township. I remember him sitting me down with the school superintendent, talking over the map and things with him. We met with a city-county councilor and drove all over the area to look at land. As a board member for the library, he has not limited his engagement to the Southside. He’s been very quick to understand the county-wide challenges and willing to speak to them. He has that bigger vision.”

Wantz also serves on the Indiana Law Enforcement board, and the IMPD Merit Commission.

In 2015, The University of Indianapolis, Fifth Third Bank, Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership (INHP) and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) partnered to lead the Quality of Life Plan. Committees formed to look into what the neighborhoods need to improve life for its residents, business owners and other stakeholders. Their plan was unveiled on Dec. 13. Wantz has been involved through the entire process, working behind the scenes.

“I’ve been involved in a number of community-based initiatives,” said Andrews, who also serves on a committee for this plan. “He was really a different voice in this effort. He recognized things on a really granular level on the Southside of Indy. When it comes to planning and putting together a program, you can’t parachute someone in. You have to have someone who has spent time int he neighborhood, understands it and what it lacks. That’s what he brought.”

What you see is what you get. Outside of his professional relationships, Wantz is no different, said his wife, Susan Fleck. The couple met at UIndy and will have been married for 30 years this coming summer.

“I thought he smiled too much,” Fleck said, about her first impression of her husband. “I thought nobody could be that happy. He still smiles all the time and he’s genuinely happy to see people, to meet people, and people respond to that. He remembers names. He remembers how they met. When he sees people he knows, he lights up; it’s just him. It wasn’t fake at all. The warmth and enthusiasm he has in public is more prevalent at home.”

Wantz and Fleck have two children: Jacob, 35, of Indianapolis, and Annie (Mack), 32, of Greenwood. In his free time, Wantz enjoys camping and hiking with his family in their Airstream, especially Mt. Renier National Park in Washington.

“He’s fun to be with,” Fleck said. “He’s inquisitive about everything. He has a book called Salt that he read. He read a book called Cod, the history of the fish trade. Then he’ll read the Lincoln biography. He’s kind of a renaissance man. He can do anything. He has a wide range of interest from music, literature, art and history. I love that he’s great to his family. Of all the groups of people he knows and is involved with, he would always choose his family first.”

He also enjoys reading, traveling, looking at art, woodworking, working on his Ford 8N tractor – which he entered in the state fair and drove in the tractor parade.

“He’s continually amazed me with his range of interests, his breadth of knowledge, his insights into people and organizations, his tirelessness, his work ethic, his enthusiasm for arts and culture, and his commitment to being both an academic and a craftsman, refusing to limit himself to the ivory tower,” said Peter Noot, retired editor at UIndy, a colleague who has come to call Wantz a friend since meeting one another in the early ‘80s. “His interests are truly too many to name but include serious woodworking, cooking, all things Norway, all things Maryland, the English language, and vast quantities of fiction and nonfiction. Don’t ask him about basketball. But he can talk the physics of baseball and the glories of the late Baltimore Colts. All who know David, though, know him first for his warm and ebullient nature and his explosive laugh.”

Wantz and Fleck attend Resurrection Lutheran Church on the Southside of Indianapolis and have been active members there. Wantz has served as a church counselor, treasurer, lecturer and mentor.

“He’s the real deal when it comes to somebody who has obvious leadership gifts, intellect and talent but as a pastor I’m more impressed with his innate humility, his deep faith and a faith that above all spurs him to be a servant in the community,” said Rev. David Schreiber, lead pastor. “His leadership and service is never about him. It’s about the institution he serves. As a Christian he asks himself how do I use my influence, my place in life, as calling to serve and especially to serve my community.”

Schreiber will retire in 2018 and has already began to plan his transition away from lead pastor. Wantz was one of the people Schreiber consulted as a discernment leader.

“I want this to be an opportunity for the church to reset its mission and ministry, cast a vision and figure out the staffing that it will take to do that,” Schreiber said. “David’s wisdom and experience has been a good part of that process.”

People tend to call on Wantz when there is a problem, to ask for his wisdom and guidance.

“He really does a great job of seeing things from the big picture, not getting caught up in the minutia of things, but looking at the processes of things from the 20,000-foot level,” Fleck said.

Ballard has dubbed Wantz as “Mr. Interim,” a nickname for his his most recent job titles, and his willingness to step up, adjust to each individual situation and fill in exactly as needed.

As far as his work at UIndy goes Manuel said, “David will always be part of how the university connects with the community and how the university defines its connection with the community, until he decides to retire. He’s good at mediation and negotiation, and does so at the heart of somebody that really cares about people which I would think would be his biggest strength.”

How has David Wantz impacted the greater Southside community?

“David Wantz has been a strong supporter of the University Heights Neighborhood Association (UHNA) and the South Indy area. He’s been influential in building up our association. His friendly face and bow tie can be regularly found at UHNA meetings and also the South Indy Quality of Life plan. David has strong respect among our neighbors and we celebrate his recognition as “Person of the Year”! It’s well-deserved!”

Jeri Warner, Co-coordinator of University Heights Neighborhood Association

“David truly understands the importance of fostering a strong relationship between the University of Indianapolis and the broader Southside community. His vision for the success of UIndy is closely tied to the success of its neighboring businesses and residents. For this reason, David has been a key partner in developing the South Indy Quality of Life Plan with UIndy as anchor institution.”

– Scarlett Andrews Martin

Community Builder, South Indy Quality of Life Plan

“I had the privilege of meeting with Dr. David Wantz about five years ago as he led the efforts for economic development in the area along with Jeff Cardwell, working with businesses and communities. From our conversations, David led us to see further the benefits of welcoming newcomers, embracing diversity and inclusive process which make the community more economically competitive and vibrant places for residents. His leadership and vision are exceptionally admirable. I congratulate David for being chosen as the person of the year, and very much look forward to collaboratively working with him.”

– Mr. Elaisa Vahnie

Executive Director, Burmese American Community Institute

“I see him at about every community meeting I go to. He’s active in the University Heights Neighborhood Association. He’s a really nice guy – easy to talk to and easy to work with. He makes everybody feel like they’re important and that what they’re working on at that moment is the most important thing to him… He’s had a huge impact on the community. We started three years ago doing some meetings with the city of Indianapolis on the Southside at University Heights United Methodist Church. He was involved in getting that set up, bringing different factions of the government in so neighbors could find out how to get ahold of the department of public works, what animal control does… Over the last year, we’ve been working on the Southside Quality of Life Plan. He’s made it easy for the community to start working on the Quality of Life Plan. It’s enabled the neighbors to come together.”

-Judy Gray

Garfield Park Branch Manager

“I have known David for 22 years as a professor, mentor, boss, colleague and friend. One of the first things I learned was how extraordinary this individual is in terms of his intellect, interpersonal skills, enthusiasm, and commitment in motivating and encouraging others to succeed. David chaired both my Master’s and Doctoral Clinical Psychology theses providing guidance and inspiration for my career aspirations. It was a proud moment when he hooded me during my Doctoral Hooding Ceremony. In an ironic unfolding of our relationship history, I returned to the University as an employee in various positions and am currently the Director of the Student Counseling Center, a position that Dr. David Wantz held 25 years ago when he, along with a colleague, developed the first counseling center for students at the University of Indianapolis with little initial resources or support for such a major endeavor.”

-Kelly Miller

Psychologist, Director of the Student Counseling Center at University of Indianapolis

“David’s impact is impossible to measure. He’s counseled countless individuals as a counseling psychologist and countless schools and businesses as an expert in organizational behavior. He has taught many classes as a faculty member of the University and guided many professionals as doctoral thesis advisor. He has trained police officers at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and served as Public Safety Director for Indianapolis, not to mention his long service on police and fire merit boards. He is or has been a member of numerous other civic boards over the years and is engaged in the work of his church and both his local and broader communities. Yet he never trumpets his involvements or his accomplishments, whether he’s being asked to chair some civic board or being recognized as a Sagamore of the Wabash.”

-Peter Noot

Retired editor at University of Indianapolis